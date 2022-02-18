Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger Acquires 5,000 Shares

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE:ECL traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.64. 1,294,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,004. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.01 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.15 and a 200 day moving average of $219.10.
Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 777.3% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 17,294 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $602,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.54.
About Ecolab
Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.
