Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger Acquires 5,000 Shares

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ECL traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.64. 1,294,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,004. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.01 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.15 and a 200 day moving average of $219.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 777.3% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 17,294 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $602,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.54.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

