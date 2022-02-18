Ecovyst (ECVT) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ECVT opened at $10.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ecovyst has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $18.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on ECVT shares. Citigroup started coverage on Ecovyst in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.22.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 5,224,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $47,651,689.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $3,796,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecovyst by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Ecovyst by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 13,645 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth about $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.