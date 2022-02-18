Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts predict that Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.17. Ecovyst posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ecovyst.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecovyst currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.22.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $3,796,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 5,224,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $47,651,689.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth $59,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

ECVT opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.86. Ecovyst has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.04.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

