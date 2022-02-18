ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:ELLRY) Shares Up 2.5%

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:ELLRY)’s share price shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.25. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ElringKlinger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average is $7.70.
ElringKlinger AG provides lightweight solutions, electromobility, sealing and shielding technology, tool technology and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells products and assemblies destined for the automobile industry.
