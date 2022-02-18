Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Stock Holdings Increased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,296 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.23% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 41.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 169.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 685,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,199,000 after buying an additional 431,148 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,959,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,370,000 after buying an additional 25,077 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 842,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,092,000 after buying an additional 18,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the second quarter worth approximately $609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

EBS opened at $42.46 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.88 and a 1-year high of $121.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average of $50.08.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

