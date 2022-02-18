Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 57.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 701,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 956,318 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $6,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,771,386 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,972,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,719,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,417,000 after buying an additional 7,585,837 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 355,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,326,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $597,085,000 after buying an additional 2,539,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 67,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $500,051.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 80,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $600,067.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.21.

NYSE:ET opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.29.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 36.84%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.