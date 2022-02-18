Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Short Interest Up 30.8% in January

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 353,800 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the January 15th total of 270,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

EFSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $49.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.26. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $39.38 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Peter Hui sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tony Scavuzzo sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $6,764,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 171,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,253,160. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 22.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.