Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) to post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Enthusiast Gaming also posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.13). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Enthusiast Gaming.

Several research firms have weighed in on EGLX. lowered their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.81.

EGLX stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.01. 616,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,188. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.98 million and a P/E ratio of -9.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59. Enthusiast Gaming has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $8.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter worth $1,637,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $806,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $434,000. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $2,970,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $502,000. Institutional investors own 23.09% of the company’s stock.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

