Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect Eos Energy Enterprises to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EOSE stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $25.16. The stock has a market cap of $176.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 8.10.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

EOSE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOSE. State Street Corp boosted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,865,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,026,000 after purchasing an additional 656,842 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,899,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,808,000 after purchasing an additional 649,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 131.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 62,176 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 1,006.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 48,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 120,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 38,273 shares during the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.