Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect Eos Energy Enterprises to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of EOSE stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $25.16. The stock has a market cap of $176.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 8.10.
EOSE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.
Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.
