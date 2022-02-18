EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Lowered to $650.00 at Needham & Company LLC

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $840.00 to $650.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $672.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $824.00 to $776.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $651.30.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $440.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $549.80 and a 200 day moving average of $599.56. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $338.69 and a 12 month high of $725.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.92, for a total value of $110,358.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.37, for a total value of $3,306,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,975 shares of company stock worth $47,405,282 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $363,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $3,672,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 925,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $618,727,000 after purchasing an additional 226,288 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

