EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Lowered to $650.00 at Needham & Company LLC

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $840.00 to $650.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.40% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $672.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $824.00 to $776.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $651.30.
Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $440.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $549.80 and a 200 day moving average of $599.56. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $338.69 and a 12 month high of $725.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.
In other news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.92, for a total value of $110,358.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.37, for a total value of $3,306,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,975 shares of company stock worth $47,405,282 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $363,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $3,672,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 925,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $618,727,000 after purchasing an additional 226,288 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.
EPAM Systems Company Profile
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EPAM Systems (EPAM)
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.