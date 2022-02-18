Ernest S. Rady Buys 3,104 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 3,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.73 per share, for a total transaction of $114,009.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

American Assets Trust stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.69. 596,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,427. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.61. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.16 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.96, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 7.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 250.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the third quarter worth $21,092,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 289.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,847,000 after acquiring an additional 491,842 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 217.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 654,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,507,000 after acquiring an additional 448,565 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the third quarter valued at $10,103,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 463,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,379,000 after purchasing an additional 259,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

AAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.