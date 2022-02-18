Ernest S. Rady Buys 3,104 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 3,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.73 per share, for a total transaction of $114,009.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
American Assets Trust stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.69. 596,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,427. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.61. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.16 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.96, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.
American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 7.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the third quarter worth $21,092,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 289.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,847,000 after acquiring an additional 491,842 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 217.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 654,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,507,000 after acquiring an additional 448,565 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the third quarter valued at $10,103,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 463,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,379,000 after purchasing an additional 259,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.
AAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.
About American Assets Trust
American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.
