Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 55.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 651,975 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.79% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $6,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESPR. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 312,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 20,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,634,000 after acquiring an additional 133,748 shares during the last quarter.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ESPR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.11.

Shares of ESPR opened at $3.91 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average is $8.56.

Esperion Therapeutics Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.