ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:MTUL) Stock Price Down 7.3%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:MTUL) shares fell 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.90 and last traded at $20.90. 5,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 60,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.56.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.39.
