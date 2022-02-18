European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE-UN) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE-UN) traded down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.25 and last traded at C$4.26. 50,364 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at C$4.29.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.46. The firm has a market cap of C$379.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

About European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE-UN)

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

