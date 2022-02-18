Evergy (EVRG) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect Evergy to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $61.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.47. Evergy has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $69.45.

In related news, Director C John Wilder acquired 7,168 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.53 per share, with a total value of $462,551.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 82,743 shares of company stock valued at $5,471,112. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

