EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

EVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVgo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get EVgo alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVGO. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,720,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in EVgo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,123,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,089,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in EVgo by 9,319.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,612,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,028,000 after buying an additional 1,595,382 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in EVgo by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,991,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,678,000 after buying an additional 1,293,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVGO opened at $10.48 on Friday. EVgo has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $19.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.