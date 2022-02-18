Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Director Frank J. Williams Sells 20,000 Shares

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE EVH traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,889. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Evolent Health, Inc. has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $34.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Evolent Health by 444.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Evolent Health by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter.

EVH has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

