extraDNA (XDNA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $10,359.00

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One extraDNA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. extraDNA has a market cap of $160,413.65 and $10,359.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,042.20 or 0.99963703 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00067431 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.07 or 0.00262307 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015138 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.70 or 0.00146538 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.15 or 0.00302437 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005137 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001396 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001405 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

extraDNA (XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

