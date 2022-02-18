Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Holdings Trimmed by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.06% of Fair Isaac worth $7,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 585,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,165,000 after purchasing an additional 43,694 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2,272.0% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 36,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

NYSE:FICO opened at $508.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $453.65 and its 200-day moving average is $430.30. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $342.89 and a 52-week high of $553.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The company had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

FICO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.29.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total transaction of $7,005,365.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,565 shares of company stock worth $12,487,818. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.