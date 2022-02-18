Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.39

Shares of Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.39 and last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 392954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.26.

FANUY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fanuc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.17.

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

