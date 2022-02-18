FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 557,600 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the January 15th total of 425,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:FBK opened at $44.15 on Friday. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $34.99 and a 12 month high of $49.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.32.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. FB Financial had a net margin of 31.03% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $142.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FB Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 221.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 24.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 27.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

