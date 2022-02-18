Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG) shares fell 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.47 and last traded at $21.52. 18,753 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.10.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Magellan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Magellan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Fidelity Magellan ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period.

