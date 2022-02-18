Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.44.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. dropped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

FRRPF stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $9.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average is $8.38.

Fiera Capital Corp. engages in the provision of traditional and alternative investment solutions, including depth and expertise in asset allocation. It offers investment advisory and related services to institutional investors, private wealth clients, and retail investors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, and Europe and Other.

