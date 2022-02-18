Fiera Capital (FSZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2022

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.42 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE FSZ opened at C$10.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.54. Fiera Capital has a one year low of C$9.71 and a one year high of C$11.75. The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FSZ shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “equal wight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Fiera Capital to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiera Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.36.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.