Fiera Capital (FSZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.42 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE FSZ opened at C$10.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.54. Fiera Capital has a one year low of C$9.71 and a one year high of C$11.75. The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FSZ shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “equal wight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Fiera Capital to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiera Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.36.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

