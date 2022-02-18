Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Trading Down 0.1%

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) dropped 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.00 and last traded at $48.30. Approximately 1,756 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 3,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.34.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on Finward Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $168.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.23.

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.28). Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 9.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Finward Bancorp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. Finward Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Finward Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Finward Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Finward Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC purchased a new position in Finward Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Finward Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $537,000. 5.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

