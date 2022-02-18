First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,353 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,202 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 105,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,182,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,116,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,323,000 after buying an additional 691,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FFIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $47.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.25. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.23 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. First Financial Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,940.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,411 shares of company stock worth $262,158. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

