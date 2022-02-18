First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FHB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in First Hawaiian by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in First Hawaiian by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Hawaiian by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,496,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,822,000 after purchasing an additional 113,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in First Hawaiian by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,056,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,949,000 after purchasing an additional 54,304 shares during the last quarter.

First Hawaiian stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.10. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $31.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.12.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $178.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.73%.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

