First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Short Interest Up 30.8% in January

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the January 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGM. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at $433,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $866,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 52,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 17,771 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $674,000.

FGM opened at $51.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.97. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $48.85 and a 1 year high of $60.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.174 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

