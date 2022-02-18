First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Short Interest Up 30.8% in January

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the January 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGM. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at $433,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $866,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 52,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 17,771 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $674,000.
FGM opened at $51.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.97. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $48.85 and a 1 year high of $60.82.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (FGM)
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.