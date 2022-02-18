First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NYSEARCA:MDIV) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NYSEARCA:MDIV) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.51 and last traded at $16.51. Approximately 60,358 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 103,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.63.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.61.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV)
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.