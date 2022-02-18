Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) were up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.54 and last traded at $19.54. Approximately 10,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 255% from the average daily volume of 2,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.87.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd. engages in the designing, manufacturing and marketing of medical device products and systems for use in respiratory care, acute care and the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. It operates through the following geographical segments: The New Zealand, North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

