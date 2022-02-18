Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.68. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 27,364 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Flexible Solutions International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Greenridge Global raised Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $45.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 million. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 200,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 40,513 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 74.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 64,401 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 99,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 64.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

