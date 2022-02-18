Flow (FLOW) Trading 10.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Flow has a total market capitalization of $2.11 billion and $157.42 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for about $6.40 or 0.00015984 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Flow has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00044525 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,769.65 or 0.06914327 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,011.72 or 0.99887631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00049072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00051995 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 329,356,498 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

