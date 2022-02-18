Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) PT Lowered to $66.00 at Raymond James

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.26% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $52.69 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $40.93 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 439.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $523.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.05 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 646,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,377,000 after buying an additional 123,775 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,148,000 after buying an additional 1,342,115 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,539,000 after buying an additional 213,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 746,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,215,000 after buying an additional 117,419 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

