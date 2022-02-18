Formula One Group (FWONA) to Release Earnings on Friday

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONA opened at $57.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $60.94.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWONA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Formula One Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. 9.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on FWONA shares. Benchmark raised shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Formula One Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.