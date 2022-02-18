Formula One Group (FWONK) to Release Earnings on Friday

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect Formula One Group to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FWONK stock opened at $62.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $65.24.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Formula One Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 261,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Formula One Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in Formula One Group by 275.5% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Formula One Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on FWONK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Formula One Group from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Formula One Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

About Formula One Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.