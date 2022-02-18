Formula One Group (FWONK) to Release Earnings on Friday

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect Formula One Group to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
FWONK stock opened at $62.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $65.24.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Formula One Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 261,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Formula One Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in Formula One Group by 275.5% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Formula One Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Formula One Group
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Formula One Group (FWONK)
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.