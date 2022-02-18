Formula One Group (FWONK) to Release Earnings on Friday

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2022

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect Formula One Group to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FWONK stock opened at $62.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $65.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Formula One Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 261,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Formula One Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in Formula One Group by 275.5% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Formula One Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on FWONK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Formula One Group from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Formula One Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

About Formula One Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.