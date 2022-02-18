Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) CFO Sells $1,128,348.00 in Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Keith Jensen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fortinet alerts:

On Wednesday, November 24th, Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,637,360.00.

FTNT traded down $5.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $304.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,588. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $319.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.13 and a 12 month high of $371.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.82.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 19.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,746,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,207,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,272,913,000 after acquiring an additional 226,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,984,156,000 after acquiring an additional 226,498 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,962,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,062,635,000 after acquiring an additional 94,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 5.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,691,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $402,998,000 after acquiring an additional 93,906 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.