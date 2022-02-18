Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT)’s share price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.39 and last traded at $22.39. Approximately 16 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.60.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin Exponential Data ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin Exponential Data ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

