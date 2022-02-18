Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 18,291 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 466.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,209 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,291 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $128.75 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.11 and a 1 year high of $188.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 74.85 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.95.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MANH shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.67.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

