Franklin Resources Inc. Has $3.12 Million Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,271 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Solitude Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 25,332 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 619 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,265 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,185,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.08 to $79.67 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €71.00 ($80.68) to €75.00 ($85.23) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($72.73) to €65.00 ($73.86) in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.45.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $63.16 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $54.08 and a 1-year high of $79.67. The company has a market cap of $125.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.04.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

