Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 743,617 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 93.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 743,617 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Tobam grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 524.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GDDY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.45.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $111,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $115,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,239 shares of company stock valued at $607,319. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $83.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.39. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.70 and a fifty-two week high of $90.43.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

