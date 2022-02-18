Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,926 ($39.59).

FDEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,418 ($46.25) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,635 ($35.66) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,418 ($46.25) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Frontier Developments stock opened at GBX 1,324 ($17.92) on Friday. Frontier Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 1,286 ($17.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,290 ($44.52). The company has a market capitalization of £521.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,563.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,139.33.

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

