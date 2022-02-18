FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Director Sells $117,250.00 in Stock

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Director Mark Tueffers sold 3,500 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $117,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

FS Bancorp stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.32. 8,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.18. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.98.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 million. On average, equities analysts predict that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.60%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSBW. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

