FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) EVP Sells $174,145.58 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) EVP Ali Mortazavi sold 42,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $174,145.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,121. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.85. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $15.46.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FTCI shares. Bank of America cut shares of FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Roth Capital cut shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FTC Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter worth about $47,381,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in FTC Solar during the second quarter worth about $46,938,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in FTC Solar during the second quarter worth about $29,007,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in FTC Solar by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,917,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,498,000 after purchasing an additional 502,725 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its stake in FTC Solar by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,264,000 after purchasing an additional 952,493 shares during the period. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

