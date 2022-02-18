FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) EVP Sells $174,145.58 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) EVP Ali Mortazavi sold 42,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $174,145.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:FTCI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,121. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.85. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $15.46.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on FTCI shares. Bank of America cut shares of FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Roth Capital cut shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FTC Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.
About FTC Solar
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.
