Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon Sells 25,702 Shares

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 25,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $463,921.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

FNKO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.27. The company had a trading volume of 274,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,354. The stock has a market cap of $875.97 million, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.25. Funko, Inc. has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $27.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Funko alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Funko in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Funko by 11.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Funko by 144.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 19.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 5.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

FNKO has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.77.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.