General Motors (NYSE:GM) EVP Julian G. Blissett Sells 21,742 Shares

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

General Motors stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,605,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,646,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $70.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.49. General Motors has a 12 month low of $47.07 and a 12 month high of $67.21.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 13.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 239,999 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after buying an additional 28,785 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 9.7% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,037 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 97.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,071 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 23,713 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in General Motors by 7.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,781 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.35.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.