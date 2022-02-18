Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII) Short Interest Up 30.7% in January

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 616,500 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the January 15th total of 471,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 324,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Shares of Global Tech Industries Group stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. Global Tech Industries Group has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $4.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36.
Global Tech Industries Group Company Profile
