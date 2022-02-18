Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:MILN) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:MILN) shares were down 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.40 and last traded at $36.41. Approximately 28,688 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 36,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.39.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.64.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Millennial Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.