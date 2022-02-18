GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $151.36

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $151.36 and last traded at $153.03, with a volume of 1330 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.65.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GNNDY. Redburn Partners lowered shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GN Store Nord A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $391.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

