good natured Products (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) Trading Down 1.6%

good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 4,875 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 25,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Several analysts have issued reports on SLGBF shares. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of good natured Products in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. dropped their price target on shares of good natured Products from C$1.90 to C$1.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of good natured Products from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66.

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including totes and crates, stacking posts for legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, paper clip dispensers, and recyclers and waste collectors; pallet stretch wraps and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

