Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.39.

GDDFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. downgraded shares of Goodfood Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$10.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS GDDFF opened at $2.38 on Friday. Goodfood Market has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $9.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.24.

Goodfood Market Corp. engages in the provision of dinner subscription services. The firm delivers fresh ingredients to its subscribers. It offers classic basket, vegetarian basket, and family basket. The company was founded by Jonathan Ferrari, Neil Cuggy and Raffi Krikorian in 2014 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

